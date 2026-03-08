Desilting work at Rs 125-cr begins in Delta region

To facilitate Mettur water release to the tail-end regions, the special desilting programme at an estimated cost of Rs 125 crore was inaugurated by the Water Resource Minister Duraimurugan in Chennai through video conferencing, and the respective District Collectors inaugurated the process in their districts.

In Thanjavur, the District Collector B Priyanka Pankajam inaugurated the works at Manojipatti and Karuppankottai drain at Melaveli village to a distance of 1.50 km. The Karuppankottai drain would reach the Muthalaimuthu drain, which would irrigate around 250 acres through the GA canal irrigation system.