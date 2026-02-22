Desalting powerlines on Pamban bridge under way, rail services hit

RAMANATHAPURAM: Maintenance work is underway on the new Pamban rail bridge to ensure smooth movement of electric trains, with railway staff removing salt deposits accumulated on overhead electric lines
Salt deposits were causing operational issues for electric trains on the sea bridge, leading to the operations. On Friday, railway personnel used two electric engines and cranes mounted on them to access and clean the overhead lines. They removed salt deposits from electric poles and lines and performed maintenance.
Due to the maintenance, passenger trains between Madurai and Rameswaram will operate only up to Ramanathapuram railway station for three days, till tomorrow. Services between Ramanathapuram and Rameswaram have been partially cancelled. Similarly, the Tiruchy–Rameswaram passenger train will run only up to Ramanathapuram, with services suspended between Ramanathapuram and Rameswaram, the Railways stated.
The new rail bridge across the Pamban sea was constructed at a cost of Rs 645 crore and was inaugurated on April 6. All trains from Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchy, Kanniyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram to Rameswaram operate through this bridge. The bridge has been designed to facilitate electric train operations.
As the bridge is located in the sea, strong winds and sea waves have led to the accumulation of salt deposits on overhead electric lines. Railway sources said the salt deposits were causing operational issues for electric trains.