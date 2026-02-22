Desalting powerlines on Pamban bridge under way, rail services hit

Salt deposits were causing operational issues for electric trains on the sea bridge, leading to the operations. On Friday, railway personnel used two electric engines and cranes mounted on them to access and clean the overhead lines. They removed salt deposits from electric poles and lines and performed maintenance.

Due to the maintenance, passenger trains between Madurai and Rameswaram will operate only up to Ramanathapuram railway station for three days, till tomorrow. Services between Ramanathapuram and Rameswaram have been partially cancelled. Similarly, the Tiruchy–Rameswaram passenger train will run only up to Ramanathapuram, with services suspended between Ramanathapuram and Rameswaram, the Railways stated.