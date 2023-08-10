Desalination project: Stalin to lay stone in Perur on Aug 21

CHENGALPATTU: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will lay the foundation stone for a Rs 4,276 crore desalination project in Nemmeli on Aug 21.

“More than 22.5 lakh people residing in Tambaram and Chennai city would benefit from this project,” said KN Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply.

The third plant has capacity to produce nearly 400 million litres of drinking water to cover 36 areas in Tambaram and Chennai. A location has also been identified in Perur for the project.

Speaking to reporters, Nehru said that a similar project at a cost of Rs 1,516 crores that produces 150 million litres of water in Nemmeli is nearing completion.

He said that efforts are on to ensure a 24/7 drinking water supply and with the monsoon season all set to begin, canals in the city are being prepared for water storage.