Deputy Tahsildar, agent arrested for accepting bribe in Jayankondam

TIRUCHY: A Deputy Tahsildar and an agent were arrested for receiving a bribe of Rs 10,000 for transferring a patta on Wednesday evening.

According to DVAC, Suresh (38) from Kallathur village near Jayankondam approached Saravanan (48) the Deputy Tahsidar of Udayarpalayam in Jayankondam for transferring a patta a couple of days back. However, the Deputy Tahsildar Saravanan demanded the bribe for processing the application. Saravnanan also asked Suresh to hand over the money to an agent Sambasivan (50).

Based on Suresh’s complaint a team led by DVAC DSP Chandrasekar caught Saravanan and Sambasivam red-handed while accepting the bribe. Subsequently the duo were arrested and produced before the court and lodged in the prison.