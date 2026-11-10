Deputy Speaker rains blows on a voter raising civic issues; forcibly secures retraction video

The controversy erupted after a video showing Ravisankar allegedly raining blows on Karthik Kumar went viral on social media. In the video, Karthik Kumar is heard repeatedly saying he voted for CM Vijay and approached the MLA to complain about a drinking water shortage and garbage accumulation in his locality.

The footage sparked widespread outrage, prompting questions about whether residents should feel safe approaching elected representatives with grievances. Several social media users also demanded action against Ravisankar, including his removal from the constitutional post of Deputy Speaker.

However, another video soon surfaced in which Karthik Kumar was seen sitting beside Ravisankar and claiming that he had not been assaulted and that he fell down in a melee, even though the actual video of the attack didn't contain any crowd. He said someone in the crowd had accidentally pushed him and denied any involvement by the Deputy Speaker, describing the allegations circulating on social media as false.