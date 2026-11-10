Deputy Speaker rains blows on a voter raising civic issues; forcibly secures retraction video

TIRUCHY: A resident's alleged assault by Deputy Speaker and TVK Thuraiyur MLA M Ravisankar for raising drinking water and garbage complaints took a more disturbing turn when the victim claimed that the police threatened him and his family into recording a video absolving the MLA of the attack. Karthik Kumar, who later spoke out against the alleged coercion, was admitted to the Tiruchy Government Hospital (GH) on Monday.
The controversy erupted after a video showing Ravisankar allegedly raining blows on Karthik Kumar went viral on social media. In the video, Karthik Kumar is heard repeatedly saying he voted for CM Vijay and approached the MLA to complain about a drinking water shortage and garbage accumulation in his locality.
The footage sparked widespread outrage, prompting questions about whether residents should feel safe approaching elected representatives with grievances. Several social media users also demanded action against Ravisankar, including his removal from the constitutional post of Deputy Speaker.
However, another video soon surfaced in which Karthik Kumar was seen sitting beside Ravisankar and claiming that he had not been assaulted and that he fell down in a melee, even though the actual video of the attack didn't contain any crowd. He said someone in the crowd had accidentally pushed him and denied any involvement by the Deputy Speaker, describing the allegations circulating on social media as false.
In a dramatic reversal, Karthik Kumar later told the media he was forced to record the second video after police and Ravisankar's supporters threatened him. He claimed the ruling MLA and cops shot 6 takes to make a perfect clarification video.
"After the Deputy Speaker assaulted me, I went to the Thuraiyur GH for treatment and explained that Ravisankar had attacked me. However, the hospital staff neither recorded his name nor provided treatment. Suddenly, a police inspector arrived and threatened to arrest me for creating a ruckus in front of the Deputy Speaker. The inspector then asked me to accompany him to Ravisankar's house, where I was forced to speak as though nothing had happened after he threatened me and my family with dire consequences," Karthik Kumar alleged.
He said he approached Ravisankar after learning the MLA was at his residence, intending to raise complaints about the drinking water shortage and garbage accumulation.
"As soon as he heard my complaints, he started abusing me and manhandled me while a few of his supporters stood around," Karthik Kumar recalled.
He further alleged that the police refused to entertain his complaint and instead sided with the Deputy Speaker. Karthik Kumar was admitted to the Tiruchy GH on Monday evening and is undergoing treatment.