Tiruchy police summoned the victim, Karthik Kumar, on Monday for an inquiry into the assault. However, he left the police office after a brief wait because the inquiry officer, an Additional Superintendent of Police, had gone out for an investigation.

Speaking to reporters, Karthik Kumar refuted social media claims that he was drunk and had picked a quarrel with the Deputy Speaker. “It is true that I purchased liquor on that particular day. But I bought it to offer to our family deity. It was actually the Deputy Speaker who was under the influence of alcohol. When I raised the civic issue, he came out of his house and attempted to assault me. I immediately switched on my camera to record the incident,” he said.