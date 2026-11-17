TIRUCHY: The controversy over Deputy Speaker M Ravisankar raining blows on a citizen raising civic issues took a fresh turn on Monday, with the victim alleging that it was the TVK legislator who was drunk during the incident and not vice versa, as was being spread.
Tiruchy police summoned the victim, Karthik Kumar, on Monday for an inquiry into the assault. However, he left the police office after a brief wait because the inquiry officer, an Additional Superintendent of Police, had gone out for an investigation.
Speaking to reporters, Karthik Kumar refuted social media claims that he was drunk and had picked a quarrel with the Deputy Speaker. “It is true that I purchased liquor on that particular day. But I bought it to offer to our family deity. It was actually the Deputy Speaker who was under the influence of alcohol. When I raised the civic issue, he came out of his house and attempted to assault me. I immediately switched on my camera to record the incident,” he said.
He also disputed reports that he had approached Ravisankar around 10.30 pm, saying he had gone to meet him at around 6.30 pm. He said he regularly approached political leaders to resolve civic issues and had made a similar request to the Deputy Speaker, but the latter had reacted indifferently.
His advocate, Pon Murugesan, alleged that the police were favouring the Deputy Speaker and deliberately delaying registration of a case. “We are planning to approach the High Court seeking a direction to the police to initiate action against the Deputy Speaker,” he said.