Deputy LoP RB Udhayakumar challenges Stalin to bring mystery alliance with BJP out in open

CHENNAI: RB Udhayakumar, Deputy Leader of the Opposition criticised the sudden kinship between DMK and BJP and wondered why the Chief Minister is trying to pull wool over the public's eye by denying this mysterious alliance.

AR: EPS denies CM Stalin’s charges on condolence for Jayalalithaa

Speaking to reporters in Madurai on Tuesday, Udhayakumar said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin who once raised "Go Back Modi" slogans is now giving BJP a red carpet welcome by inviting them to unveil a coin in honour of former DMK Chief Minister Karunanidhi during his centenary celebrations.

"Initially the CM said that the ceremony was a central government initiative but we all know that the invites were distributed by the DMK. This is clearly the ruling party's plan to bury the truth that there is a secret kinship brewing between the DMK and BJP," he said.

The former minister further accused the DMK of trying to trick the people of Tamil Nadu by keeping this nexus with BJP a mystery and challenged chief minister Stalin to bring the alliance out in the open.

Udhayakumar also took a dig at BJP state president K Annamalai by saying that the latter has no experience nor understanding of Tamil Nadu politics.

"Annamalai needs more political experience. He is yet to under the highs and lows of our state politics," he said.