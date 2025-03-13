Deputy CM Udhayanidhi's cutout falls on auto in Tiruvallur, triggers flutter on social media

CHENNAI: An auto-rickshaw driver had a narrow escape when a cutout of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin fell on his vehicle during the rains in neighbouring Tiruvallur district, on Tuesday.

Police sources said that the 20-foot cutout was placed near the district Collector's office by the DMK cadres of Tiruvallur district as part of a party programme on Wednesday.

Because of the sudden downpour and strong winds on Tuesday, the cutout and a few poles in which the party flags were hoisted came crashing down. The police are yet to register a case on the party functionary who erected the cutouts.

While no major injuries were reported, the video clip of the incident went viral on social media, and drew widespread criticism from opposition party functionaries and activists.

Many were quick to point out social media posts by the Deputy Chief Minister in 2019 when he said the culture of banners and cutouts should be abolished.