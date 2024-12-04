Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin keen to empower disabled, says TN minister Mahesh Poyyamozhi

TIRUCHY: Assuring continuous support to the differently abled community, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday said that the DMK government is very keen on empowering them. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has become a voice for the disabled on the assembly floor, he said.

Speaking among the participants of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Tiruchy, minister Anbil said that the DMK government will always stand with the community. The DMK government is keen on introducing several welfare schemes and projects for the wellbeing of the diff-abled persons to uplift the people from various walks of life, he said.

“Deputy Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin has put forth more demands for the differently abled persons. He has become a voice for the community in the Assembly, and you need not hesitate to come out with your demands, which would be fulfilled at once,” said the minister.

The minister also distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 37.52 lakh to 96 differently abled persons. He also distributed shields and certificates of appreciation to the NGOs involved in educating and employing differently abled people.

The minister also visited the stall with products made by differently abled people. District collector M Pradeep Kumar, KAPV Government Medical College Dean Dr S Kumaravel, District Social Welfare Officer Vijayalakshmi, and other officials participated in the event.