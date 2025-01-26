Begin typing your search...

    Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin congratulates Padma awardees from Tamil Nadu

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|26 Jan 2025 10:53 AM IST
    Udhayanidhi Stalin

    CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has extended his congratulations to those who have been selected for the prestigious Padma Awards, recognizing their contributions across various fields.

    In a post on social media, Udhayanidhi expressed his happiness over the selection of actor Ajith Kumar, industrialist Nalli Kuppuswami and renowned dancer Shobana Chandrakumar for the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in India. He also conveyed his wishes to several other recipients of the Padma Awards, including cricketers Ravichandran Ashwin and M Damodaran, Parai artiste Velu Aasan, Thavil artiste P Datchanamoorthy, Therukoothu artiste Purisai Kannappa Sambandan, and others.

    He also wish them further achievements in their respective fields and bring glory to Tamil Nadu.

    Online Desk

