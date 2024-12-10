Deputy CM condoles ex-DMK MP R Mohan's death

COIMBATORE: Former DMK MP R Mohan passed away due to an age-related illness in Coimbatore on Tuesday. He was 81 and is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

He served as an MP in Coimbatore in 1980 and also represented the Singanallur Assembly constituency as an MLA in 1989. Mohan held various senior positions in DMK including the party’s propaganda secretary.

Following his demise, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin paid his last respects at his residence in Coimbatore. He was accompanied by Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji and other party functionaries.