Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi launches schools, sports facility, wedding halls worth Rs 69.72 crore in North Chennai

Under the GCC, two major infrastructure projects were completed for Rs 15.33 crore. Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Marriage Hall, a 19,528-square-foot facility built for Rs 10.32 crore using MLA Development Funds and Corporation Capital Funds, was opened in Royapuram. The air-conditioned hall has a seating capacity of 350 and includes dedicated rooms for the bride and groom, guest rooms, and parking facilities.

New Chennai Primary School, built at Rs 5.01 crore on Tiruvenkatasamy Street in Pulianthope, is a two-storey building that spans 17,186 square feet, serving a total of 630 students. It features 18 classrooms and 15 restrooms.