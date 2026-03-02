Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi launches schools, sports facility, wedding halls worth Rs 69.72 crore in North Chennai

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated multiple projects completed by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) on Monday. Under the Singara Chennai 2.0 and North Chennai Development schemes, projects totalling Rs 69.72 crore were opened for public use.
Under the GCC, two major infrastructure projects were completed for Rs 15.33 crore. Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Marriage Hall, a 19,528-square-foot facility built for Rs 10.32 crore using MLA Development Funds and Corporation Capital Funds, was opened in Royapuram. The air-conditioned hall has a seating capacity of 350 and includes dedicated rooms for the bride and groom, guest rooms, and parking facilities.
New Chennai Primary School, built at Rs 5.01 crore on Tiruvenkatasamy Street in Pulianthope, is a two-storey building that spans 17,186 square feet, serving a total of 630 students. It features 18 classrooms and 15 restrooms.
Under CMDA, he inaugurated projects worth a total of Rs 43.94 crore, including the Chennai Middle School in Puzhal, built at Rs 12.39 crore. This 37,342-square-foot facility features 27 classrooms, science and computer labs, a library, and several other rooms. The school, which was originally opened in 1967, has been modernised with a 45,500-litre underground water tank and inclusive restroom facilities.
Tondiarpet Bus Terminus, a vital transport hub that was reconstructed for Rs 21.95 crore, was opened. The modern terminal can accommodate 15 buses, 25 cars, and 157 two-wheelers simultaneously. Amenities include lift access, a feeding room, an ATM, a waiting hall, and air-conditioned rest areas for drivers and conductors.
In Radha Krishnan Nagar, a modern multi-purpose sports facility worth Rs 19.70 crore was opened to foster local athletic talent. Ground floor features a basketball court, two table tennis areas, a gym, and administrative offices. First Floor, houses boxing rings, lockers, and shower facilities. The facility includes an outdoor gym and a 10 kW solar power plant on the roof to promote green energy.
The event was attended by Minister for Transport and Electricity SS Sivasankar, Minister of HR and CE and chairman of CMDA PK Sekarbabu, Chennai mayor R Priya, Kalanithi Veerasamy, and several MLAs and higher officials.