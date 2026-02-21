Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi launches 4th volume of Tamil-Indo-European root words dictionary

The dictionary project, a collaborative effort between the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation and Oxford University Press, aims to explore the deep-rooted linguistic links between Tamil and Indo-European languages. The fourth volume was received by Professor Klaus Peter Sauer from Norway on the occasion of International Mother Language Day.

The project was initially announced in the 2022-23 State Budget with an allocation of Rs 8 crore. Under the supervision of the Tamil Nadu Textbook Corporation, a team of 20 scholars led by Editor-in-Chief K Arasendran has been working on this four-year initiative since July 2022.

The research is based on findings by English etymologist Walter Skeat, who identified 461 root words as the basis of Indo-European languages. The project committee believes that 300 of these root words share a direct relationship with Tamil.