Dept a sleeping giant, erring forest officials go scot-free

CHENNAI: Recommendations and wildlife crime intelligence shared by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), neighbouring Kerala forest department and independent wildlife biologists seem to be falling on deaf ears of the Tamil Nadu forest department.

In a high-profile case investigated by the CBI regarding the poaching of elephants in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve in Udumalpet range, TN foresters slept over the issue despite Kerala foresters sharing intelligence. “Local forester C Sivakumar failed to act. The postmortem was delayed, the weapons not seized and lapses found in the probe by TN wildlife staff,” stated the CBI order dated January 3, 2024, to the Principal Chief Conservators of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden. Despite the order recommending departmental action, the forester was promoted to ranger post, thanks to an inordinate delay by the TN forest department, which didn't issue any memo or notice to the controversial range officer.

Meanwhile, the department transferred ranger Sivakumar to a non-sensitive range. With the department sleeping on the issue and not taking any disciplinary action, Sivakumar last month obtained a court order quashing his transfer from Udumalpet range to Dindigul range.

Though the Madras High Court ordered the quashing of the transfer, the order copy available with DT Next said the “Respondents (TN forest officials) are at liberty to take appropriate action against the petitioner as per the report submitted by the CBI."

The interesting part is, with the local forest officials tight-lipped on the issue, the controversial ranger is now in possession of wildlife evidence like tusks and department documents and has refused to hand over the keys and department details to the newly posted ranger in Udumalpet. With no access to office documents, seized articles, and the weapon artillery room, the issue has now reached the Udumalpet DSP office and local office seeking police intervention.

In another case of poor forest management, the Conservator of forests additional charge (Vellore circle) VC Rahul had the shock of his life when he went to inspect a plantation funded by Nabbard at over Rs 3 crore. He could not find any trace of plantation or sapling, but as per records the fund was spent and plants raised. Subsequently, the conservator recommended action against a ranger. However, no visible suspension or action has been taken against senior officers to date, said confidential sources with Panagal building, wildlife headquarters.

When contacted, P Senthil Kumar, principal secretary of Environment and Forests, said in the first case, departmental action has been recommended and the officer placed on transfer. In the second case under Vellore circle, the issue is under scrutiny and officials have advised further action. Based on complaints of workplace harassment from Tiruvannamalai Sathanur range, the department had advised the field officials to ensure the safety of women staff working with the TN forest department, the top official told DT Next.