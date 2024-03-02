Depressed over parents’ advice, two class 11 students commit suicide

COIMBATORE: Ahead of the board examination, two class 11 students committed suicide by hanging in Coimbatore after their parents insisted them to study well. Police said S Nithin, 17, from Sakthi Nagar near Edayarpalayam was upset after his parents chided him to study well and had gone to stay at his grandmother’s house.

Depressed over the developments, Nithin hanged in a room on Thursday night. Police said he was rushed to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), however doctors declared him dead already. The Coimbatore rural police have registered a case and further inquiries are on. In another incident on Friday, P Chandru, 17 from Kamakodi Nagar in Ganapathy took the extreme step as he was immensely stressed over preparation for the public examination.