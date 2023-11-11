Depositors block road, ransack chit fund office for defaulting in Cheyyar

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Police had a tough time in convincing aggrieved participants of a chit scheme company at Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai district who not only looted the company property, but also blocked the road demanding action against the company officials on Friday.

The company on the Kancheepuram road had been functioning for the last few years and had promised chit scheme participants from Arani, Vandavasi, Cheyyar and other locations gold and consumer products including groceries.

When the company started giving excuses for not paying out pending dues, irate consumers broke open the company’s office doors and decamped with various items, including computers, tables, chairs and television sets. When irked participants blocked the Kancheepuram road, police chased them away informing them to file complaints with the local police.

The issue created quite a furore in the area on Friday.