Department of Child Welfare operating sans director for a year

CHENNAI: With several concerns mounting within the Department of Child Welfare and Special Services (DCWSS), the calls to appoint a dedicated director for the department have currently gained strength. For close to a year, DCWSS, earlier known as the Directorate of Social Defence, has been operating without a dedicated director after the previous director, Johny Tom Varghese, vacated the post around August 2025.
Since then, the position has been held by another administrative officer in an additional capacity.
DCWSS is a department that directly handles most of the cases on Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, Child marriage, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), child labour and rescue, along with the police. Stakeholders allege that such a crucial department calls for a dedicated director of its own and not merely an additional in-charge.
“With the TVK government promising to ensure the safety and welfare of children, it is paramount that a dedicated director is appointed,” said A Devaneyan, a child rights activist, who also questioned the rationale behind not appointing a director for DCWSS amidst the series of transfer orders. “It shows the government’s lack of priority given to children’s welfare.”
Concurring with him was another child rights activist, who also pointed out the financial troubles that the department faces. “The honorarium for members of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Child Helpline (1098), and other committees has been pending for several months. Salaries are yet to be paid for the staff of 1098.Also, the funding of the State Child Protection Society (SCPS) is seldom monitored,” he stated.
Additionally, the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) and 1098 have reported a large number of vacancies. Lack of funding and administrative issues plague the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR).