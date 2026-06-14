Department of Child Welfare operating sans director for a year

Since then, the position has been held by another administrative officer in an additional capacity.

DCWSS is a department that directly handles most of the cases on Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, Child marriage, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), child labour and rescue, along with the police. Stakeholders allege that such a crucial department calls for a dedicated director of its own and not merely an additional in-charge.

“With the TVK government promising to ensure the safety and welfare of children, it is paramount that a dedicated director is appointed,” said A Devaneyan, a child rights activist, who also questioned the rationale behind not appointing a director for DCWSS amidst the series of transfer orders. “It shows the government’s lack of priority given to children’s welfare.”