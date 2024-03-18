DEO, driver killed in Theni accident

MADURAI: Two persons including a District Educational Officer (private schools) were killed in a road accident near Andipatti in Theni district on Sunday.

The deceased victims were Sangu Muthaiya (59), Theni DEO and Kumaresan, the car driver, sources said. The accident happened at Bomminayakanpatti when a car, in which they were travelling, collided with a mini lorry. Both the victims succumbed to injuries on the spot.

The mini lorry driver Manikandan was injured and rushed to Theni Government Medical College Hospital. Andipatti police inspected the accident site and held inquiries. It took time to clear the accident site as both the deceased victims were stuck inside the car. Vehicular traffic was disrupted on Theni-Madurai road for over half an hour.

Sangu Muthaiya, who is native of Mallapuram village near Usilampatti, Madurai district, was on verge of retirement at the end of next month. Earlier, he served as DEO in Uthamapalayam, Theni district, and worked in various districts including Sivaganga and Thiruvarur.