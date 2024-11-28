Denying Vishwakarma Scheme unjust, it is ‘cash’ not ‘caste’ policy, Tamilisai’s rebuttal to Stalin

CHENNAI: Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin for his decision to deny the PM Vishwakarma scheme in the State, describing it as a great injustice.

The former governor said it was not right to deny the scheme, launched by the Central Government, which aims to support artisans and craftspeople in 18 traditional types of trades. Tamilisai Soundararajan said it was a ‘great injustice’ to the artisan community.

She argued that the scheme is a ‘cash policy’ designed to provide financial assistance to artisans rather than a ‘caste policy’ as the Tamil Nadu government has claimed. Pointing out the several benefits of PM Vishwakarma, including interest-free loans up to Rs 1 lakh and low-interest loans up to Rs 2 lakh at a 5 per cent interest rate, skill upgradation and training, toolkit incentives and marketing support, Tamilisai questioned why the DMK government is denying the scheme, which has already been implemented in most other states.

Tamilisai said in a statement that the scheme is designed to support artisans from all backgrounds, regardless of caste or social status.

The Tamil Nadu government has decided not to implement the scheme in its current form, citing concerns that it may strengthen the system of 'caste-based' vocation.

Instead, the government plans to formulate a more inclusive and comprehensive scheme based on social justice for artisans. However, Tamilisai argued that the state government's decision is driven by political motivations rather than a genuine concern for the welfare of artisans. She accused the government of being "anti-poor" and ignoring the needs of marginalised communities.