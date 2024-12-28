Denying apt site for last rites of Manmohan Singh an insult: CM Stalin slams Centre

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday slammed the BJP regime at the Centre for denying a befitting site to the family of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's family to perform his last rites.

Calling the denial an insult to the former PM's legacy and the Sikh community, Stalin posted an article published in this regard on his 'X' page late on Saturday evening and said, "The BJP government's decision to deny Dr Manmohan Singh's family the right to perform his last rites at a befitting site for his memorial is a direct insult to his towering legacy and the Sikh community."

"Refusing the family's request and relegating a two-term Prime Minister to Nigambodh Ghat reeks of arrogance, bias and a deliberate attempt to erase his immense contributions from public memory, " Stalin remarked. "Dr Manmohan Singh's leadership transformed India's economy and lifted millions out of poverty. To disrespect a statesman of his stature is to disrespect India's progress itself. The stain of dishonouring great leaders never fades from history!" Stalin added, hours after the mortal remains of the former PM were cremated at Nigambodh Ghat.