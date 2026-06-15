Deny permission for hydrocarbon wells in Cuddalore, DMK tells Tamil Nadu government

Expressing concern over the proposed move to establish four hydrocarbon wells in the sea near Parangipettai in Cuddalore district, about 190 km from Chennai, former Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said that during its rule, the DMK under then Chief Minister MK Stalin took a firm decision on not allowing any hydrocarbon projects in the state in the interest of agriculture and to protect the environment.

"We advised the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority not to grant environmental clearance for the project when ONGC applied to study the hydrocarbon reserves in Ramanathapuram district, and thus stopped an attempt at the very beginning," Thennarasu said in a post on 'X'.

Similarly, the present TVK government should continue to maintain a firm stand in opposing the hydrocarbon project proposed to be constructed in the sea near Parangipettai, the legislator from Tiruchuli in Virudhunagar district, said.