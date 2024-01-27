Denied nod to contest, rearer ties bulls to collectorate gate

TIRUPATTUR: A bull rearer was arrested by Tirupattur police on Thursday evening, who tied his two bulls to the gate of the collector’s office angered over his bulls not being given a chance to participate in a bull run in a village near Vaniyambadi.

It all started when farmer Govindaraj of Periakunichi village near Tirupattur took his bulls to participate in the bull run at Vellakuttai village near Vaniyambadi. The bull run in this village was earlier on hold as the organisers were unable to initially afford the steep premium for Rs 1 crore insurance coverage of the event.

Govindaraj claimed that though he had paid the participation fee and been issued the token, his bull was not allowed to run whereas the bulls of others were given precedence.

He told the media that he was agitating to ensure that such events did not recur in the future. Though he was given token number 3, his bull was not allowed to run till the even concluded in the evening.

Wanting to bring this to the notice of officials and to ensure that sanction was not given to such events, he said he brought his two bulls and tied them to the collector’s office gate. Tirupattur town police rushed to the spot and held talks with him. Govindaraj told them that he would have to spend up to Rs 15,000 to transport his bulls back to his village. Police pacified him by promising to convey his grievance to the officials concerned based on which he gave up his agitation and untied his bulls.

Later, police registered a case against the bull rearer for creating a nuisance in public and arrested him.