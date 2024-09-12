Denial of funds to CMRL: 'Biased' Centre will face severe backlash, says TN Congress

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Wednesday cautioned the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre that it would face backlash from the Tamil Nadu people if it continued to be partisan in the allocation of funds for the metro rail projects in the State.

Pointing out that around Rs 21,247 crore was allocated for metro rail projects executed across the country, the highest in the last 16 years, in the budget presented in July last, the TNCC chief said that of the total allocated sum, 36% was apportioned to Maharashtra and 15.5% to Gujarat.

Stating that the union government has not responded to the letters written by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, seeking funds for phase II of Chennai's metro project, the TNCC chief said that the union government would face severe backlash from TN people.