Denial of Dalit entry: After Villupuram, Karur temple closed by officials

CHENNAI: Government officials have shut a temple in Karur that has denied access to Dalits.



The place in question is a Kaali temple in Karur's Veeranampatti which is said to be hosting a festival where Dalit youngsters were asked not to join. This comes after a temple closure in Villupuram that denied entry of Dalits.



When this issue spilled out in social media, people from general public and activists condemned the act calling it "modern-day untouchability." Acting swift against the inhuman treatment of Dalits, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department officials sealed the temple.



However, leaders such as VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said simply locking temples won't solve this problem. He announced on Thursday that his party would hold protests in Chennai's Valluvarkottam on Friday.