Dengue spreads as 9 cases reported in TN

TIRUCHY: Nine persons from Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Pudukkottai have tested positive for dengue on Thursday and their residential areas have been brought under surveillance of health officials.

Sources said that three youth, who were working in IT firms in Chennai and Bangalore, hailing from Kumbakonam and Thiruvidaimaruthur taluks of Thanjavur district had come to their houses on September 8 and all ran high temperature the next day.

Since the fever did not subsidise , they were admitted to the Kumbakonam GH where their blood samples were taken and sent for test.

On Thursday, lab results confirmed that all the three were dengue positive. Subsequently, they were shifted to a special ward.

On information, Kumbakonam MLA Sakkottai G Anbalagan visited the hospital and inquired with them about their condition.

He also inquired with the doctors about the treatment given to them and appealed to establish a 120-bedded special ward to handle dengue cases.

Meanwhile, five persons from Pudukkottai also tested positive for dengue and they were taken to the Pudukkottai medical college hospital.

Similarly, a 11-year-old girl from Tiruvarur tested positive for dengue and the health officials have alerted the school and her area.

Officials are also planning to conduct special camps across the district.

Special ward set up at Tiruchy GH

A 50-bed dengue special ward was set up at the Tiruchy GH on Thursday and health officials said that adequate precautionary measures have been initiated to prevent spread of the killer fever.

Acting on an alert from the state health department about the outbreak of dengue, the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital here has commenced preparations to tackle the situation. Accordingly, a 50-bed dengue special ward, including 10 ICU and 20 for children, were established at the GH. After inspecting the arrangements, Dean Nehru said that so far no dengue case has been reported in Tiruchy, but still, the special ward has been established to face any emergency.

Meanwhile, the dean reiterated that there was no report of nipha cases in the district. “Still, the health department has been closely monitoring the district and we are ready to tackle any emergency,” assured the dean.

Collectors from the central region conducted a special meeting with the health department in their respective districts and advised them to closely monitor the situation.