Dengue cases stand at 6,169 in TN, over 3 lakh tests conducted

CHENNAI: As many as 6,169 people have been affected with dengue so far, while there are about 598 people receiving treatment at home and in hospitals. Of these, about 60 people were affected by dengue on Friday.

Meanwhile, the State Health Department conducted weekly special health camps across on Saturday.

So far, 1,04,876 people have benefited from these camps so far.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected the camps on Saturday.

Medical camps were conducted at 1,943 places last week and 9 more medical camps have been planned until December 31.

The Health Minister urged the public that those who are suffering from fever, cold, dry throat, and cough are requested to benefit from these medical camps.

A total of 476 mobile medical teams are engaged in these camps and 805 Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) teams are conducting fever screening camps in schools and also testing school children.

Talking about the dengue prevalence, the Health Minister said that a total of 3,13,648 tests have been carried out since January 1. There are about 26,721 people engaged in dengue eradication work.

Tamil Nadu government has 16,005 fogging machines in stock and 45,353 liters of mosquito repellent is in stock.

The Minister said that there is adequate availability of medicines also.

No cases of Zika virus in Tamil Nadu

With the case of Zika virus detected in the State of Karnataka, there are no cases of Zika in Tamil Nadu currently.

The Health Minister said that if there are symptoms like fever, headache, body aches, or red rashes, people are requested to avoid self-medication and consult a doctor for treatment. "Zika virus infection is likely to cause brain damage if it affects children in the foetus. Zika virus fever usually resolves within 2 to 7 days and it is easily curable. The research is going on to check for the presence of Zika virus in the mosquitoes. There is no Zika spread in Tamil Nadu and there is no need for people to panic," he said.