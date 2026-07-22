Dengue cases rise but no vaccine rollout, says DPH

The department was also closely tracking patients admitted to hospitals with dengue-like symptoms to monitor the severity of infections and ensure timely treatment. “We’ve also intensified entomological surveillance by studying mosquito larvae and adult Aedes mosquitoes to understand the prevailing pattern of transmission and examine whether there are any changes in circulating dengue viruses. For now, the existing treatment protocol remains; TN’s healthcare infrastructure is fully equipped to manage dengue cases,” he added.

Responding to reports on the recently approved dengue vaccine, the DPH chief said that Tamil Nadu was yet to receive any official communication from the Union government regarding its introduction. “The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has granted marketing authorisation for Qdenga, the first dengue vaccine approved in India. However, we’ve not received any official communication on procurement, allocation or distribution. Until such directions are issued by the Centre, there is no question of introducing the vaccine in the State,” he said. “Our immediate priority continues to be surveillance, source reduction and prompt clinical management.”

Dengue is a viral infection transmitted through the bite of infected Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. The illness typically presents with high fever, severe headache, body and joint pain, nausea, vomiting and skin rashes.

While there is no specific antiviral treatment, officials stress that early diagnosis, adequate hydration, timely medical care and sustained mosquito control remain the most effective measures to prevent severe disease and fatalities.