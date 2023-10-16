Dengue cases in TN cross 5,000 mark, 487 active cases

CHENNAI: The number of cases of dengue have crossed the 5,000 mark in Tamil Nadu as there are about 5,213 cases of dengue reported in the State so far. The active cases of dengue have also seen a surge as the active cases are nearing 500. Currently, there are about 487 cases of dengue reported in the State.

While the officials from the state health department claim that the situation remains under control, several districts are witnessing a higher number of cases comparatively. As many as four deaths due to dengue have been reported in Tamil Nadu.

"Chennai and the neighbouring districts of Chennai including Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur are seeing a higher number of cases. Madurai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Trichy and Thanjavur are also seeing more number of cases. The district healthcare officials are maintaining a strict vigil on the cases," said an official from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

The state health department is also organising at least 1,000 fever camps per day and majority of the fever cases being reported are either fever or influenza cases. Over 1,000 cases of influenza and flu have been reported in the State so far, while three deaths have been reported due to the same. Tamil Nadu has reported a total of 75 cases of Chikungunya until September 17, 2023.