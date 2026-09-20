Dengue cases decline for third straight year in Tamil Nadu: TN Minister Arunraj

CHENNAI: Facing flak over the surge in fever cases, especially dengue, in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu, Health and Family Welfare Minister KG Arunraj said on Sunday that the State has recorded a decline in dengue cases for the third consecutive year, with 17,049 cases reported so far in 2026 against 25,585 cases last year.
However, it may be noted that the dengue numbers that the minister shared is only till now, but the surge in fever cases happens during and immediately after the monsoon – and the number is likely to rise in the coming months.
According to figures shared by the minister, the State reported 56,863 dengue cases in 2023, 46,971 in 2024, and 25,585 in 2025.
Minister Arunraj said every fever case was being monitored and every death reviewed, while fever camps, disease surveillance, and mosquito-control measures were being carried out across the State.
"There is no cause for panic, but there is no room for complacency either," Arunraj said, urging people to remove stagnant water from their homes and seek early medical attention if they develop fever. He also called for public cooperation in preventing the spread of dengue and stressed the need for timely treatment.
His remarks come at a time when Tamil Nadu is recording a surge in dengue numbers. Officials said they were continuing dengue surveillance and prevention efforts, and monitoring fever cases and strengthening field-level interventions.
The Health Department has been conducting fever camps and, along with other departments and local bodies, intensifying vector-control activities as part of its efforts to contain mosquito-borne diseases.
Arunraj urged residents to ensure that water does not stagnate in and around their homes, as such breeding sites can contribute to mosquito proliferation. He also appealed to people experiencing fever to approach government hospitals without delay rather than ignoring the symptoms.
Reiterating the need for collective action, Arunraj said the government and the public should work together to prevent dengue transmission and protect the State from the disease.