Dengue cases decline for third straight year in Tamil Nadu: TN Minister Arunraj

However, it may be noted that the dengue numbers that the minister shared is only till now, but the surge in fever cases happens during and immediately after the monsoon – and the number is likely to rise in the coming months.



According to figures shared by the minister, the State reported 56,863 dengue cases in 2023, 46,971 in 2024, and 25,585 in 2025.



Minister Arunraj said every fever case was being monitored and every death reviewed, while fever camps, disease surveillance, and mosquito-control measures were being carried out across the State.



"There is no cause for panic, but there is no room for complacency either," Arunraj said, urging people to remove stagnant water from their homes and seek early medical attention if they develop fever. He also called for public cooperation in preventing the spread of dengue and stressed the need for timely treatment.



His remarks come at a time when Tamil Nadu is recording a surge in dengue numbers. Officials said they were continuing dengue surveillance and prevention efforts, and monitoring fever cases and strengthening field-level interventions.