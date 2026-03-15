Demonetisation, 18% GST, copper prices decelerate wet grinder sector

Manufacturers in Coimbatore, India's hub for wet grinder production, say a five-litre commercial wet grinder requires around 1.5 kg of copper used for winding motor coils, while residential models with a capacity of two to three litres use approximately 700 grams. With copper prices soaring, the overall cost of production has increased significantly over the past two months.

As a result, wet grinder manufacturers have issued notices to dealers informing them of an impending 20 per cent increase in prices. Industry representatives warn that further revisions in the coming months cannot be ruled out, especially as electricity tariffs and labour wages continue to rise.