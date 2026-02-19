Demand to scrap MHA order on 'Vande Mataram' intensifies

CHENNAI: The State Platform for Common School System – Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) has called upon the state government and all other states in the country to declare a Central government order mandating the singing of the full "Vande Mataram" song as unconstitutional.
The organization is urging the Tamil Nadu government to pass a resolution in the State Legislative Assembly demanding the immediate withdrawal of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order dated January 28, 2026.
In a statement released on Thursday SPCSS-TN President and General Secretary PB Prince Gajendra Babu articulated the group's position. He declared that the organization "will respect and salute only the National Song that is the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram and will not sing and stand in respect for the other stanzas, when it is forcibly recited."
Justifying this stance, Gajendra Babu argued that "except for the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram, the other stanzas do not reflect the people's movement for freedom against foreign power." He further claimed that the subsequent verses reflect an "individual's faith," asserting that while an individual's faith should be respected, it "cannot be thrust on others and definitely not at the cost of liberty of others to practice their own faith."
The SPCSS-TN leader warned of a public response if their demands are not met. He stated that should the President of India fail to counsel the Government of India to withdraw the order, the SPCSS-TN calls upon the people to uphold the concept of "Unity in Diversity" and reject the MHA directive. The organization maintains that the order disrespects the spirit of the freedom movement and violates the provisions of the Constitution of India.