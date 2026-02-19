Demand to scrap MHA order on 'Vande Mataram' intensifies

The organization is urging the Tamil Nadu government to pass a resolution in the State Legislative Assembly demanding the immediate withdrawal of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order dated January 28, 2026.

In a statement released on Thursday SPCSS-TN President and General Secretary PB Prince Gajendra Babu articulated the group's position. He declared that the organization "will respect and salute only the National Song that is the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram and will not sing and stand in respect for the other stanzas, when it is forcibly recited."