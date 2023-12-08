Demand for opening Tasmac outlet at Mulluvadi stuns officials in Ranipet

RANIPET: District administration officials, who frequently receive demands from public to close Tasmac retail outlets in their areas, were surprised when a group of men submitted a petition to open an outlet in their locality.

A group from Mulluvadi village in Kalavai taluk came to the Collectorate and told officials that they wanted to meet Collector S Valarmathi to present a petition regarding a Tasmac outlet. When Collector Valarmathi sought to know the reason for such a petition, they explained that they were forced to petition for a shop since the outlet that was functioning in their locality was removed some years ago.

“The closure of local outlet has forced us to travel 18 km to buy liquor or forced to buy illicit arrack, which affect our health and finances,” said one of the members of the group.Needless to say, the issue ended when Collector Valarmathi said feasibility of their proposal would be examined in detail.