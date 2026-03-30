Demand for digital payment gains momentum among tourists

COIMABATORE: Even as election-related cash restrictions tighten across the Nilgiris, a long-pending demand to introduce the digital payment facility to avail tickets in tourist spots has gained momentum to ease the burden on visitors, many of whom are struggling with cash requirements under the MCC norms.
“It has been our persistent demand for years to enable digital payment for ticket bookings for the convenience of tourists,” said B Asif, president of the Government Botanical Garden Shopkeepers Association.
The issue has become more pressing in recent weeks, as tourists, especially those travelling in large groups, are finding it difficult to manage entry expenses with the strict enforcement of cash limits during the election period.
“An adult ticket costs Rs 100 at the Government Botanical Garden (GBG). For groups arriving in large groups, the total can run into several thousand rupees. Visitors are now forced to carry cash, which puts them at risk under MCC checks,” Asif explained.
The absence of basic banking infrastructure near the garden has compounded the problem, and the nearest ATM is located at Charing Cross, some distance away from the GBG.
“A mobile ATM operates occasionally, but it is unreliable and often stationed inside the garden premises, becoming useless for those who need cash for buying tickets at the entrance,” Asif said.
As a workaround, tourists reportedly approach nearby shops, requesting cash in exchange for transferring money digitally. Notably, such digital payment options are not available at most tourist attractions across the Nilgiris, leaving visitors heavily dependent on cash.
Officials acknowledge the benefits of digital systems but point to infrastructural challenges. Noting that Semmozhi Poonga in Coimbatore has already implemented UPI payments, a horticulture department official said, “There, we observed long queues for digital transactions, while cash counters had fewer visitors. Poor network connectivity remains a major hurdle in many parts of the Nilgiris."
However, according to a tourism department official, efforts are on to introduce digital payments and online booking facilities across key destinations in the district. “We are planning to roll out these facilities as early as this summer. Discussions are already in progress to implement digital payments and streamline ticketing,” the official said.
STRUGGLES AND DEMANDS
Significant dip in tourist arrivals in hill district at the onset of summer season
Cottages report poor occupancy at only 35 per cent due to MCC
No relaxation to tourists carrying cash exceeding Rs 50,000, maintains Distirct Collector
Flying squad personnel told not to harass genuine visitors under pretext of checks
Tourists seek digital payments in GBG and other tourist spots to ease burden
Officials propose plans to introduce digital payment for ticketing this summer season.