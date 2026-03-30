Demand for digital payment gains momentum among tourists

The absence of basic banking infrastructure near the garden has compounded the problem, and the nearest ATM is located at Charing Cross, some distance away from the GBG.

“A mobile ATM operates occasionally, but it is unreliable and often stationed inside the garden premises, becoming useless for those who need cash for buying tickets at the entrance,” Asif said.

As a workaround, tourists reportedly approach nearby shops, requesting cash in exchange for transferring money digitally. Notably, such digital payment options are not available at most tourist attractions across the Nilgiris, leaving visitors heavily dependent on cash.

Officials acknowledge the benefits of digital systems but point to infrastructural challenges. Noting that Semmozhi Poonga in Coimbatore has already implemented UPI payments, a horticulture department official said, “There, we observed long queues for digital transactions, while cash counters had fewer visitors. Poor network connectivity remains a major hurdle in many parts of the Nilgiris."

However, according to a tourism department official, efforts are on to introduce digital payments and online booking facilities across key destinations in the district. “We are planning to roll out these facilities as early as this summer. Discussions are already in progress to implement digital payments and streamline ticketing,” the official said.