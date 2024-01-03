Demand for calendars spike, gold foil a hit

MADURAI: Unlike previous years, the demand for calendars spiked this year and this new phenomenon has given rise to more production. Since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are only a few months away, many political parties have started placing orders for calendars this year.

Normally by this time, stocks of finished goods would remain until the Pongal season, but now the manufactured calendars had gone out of stock for most of them, S Thyagarajan, president, Tamil Nadu Calendar Urpaththiyalar Sangam told DT Next.

According to K Jeyasankar, secretary of the Sangam, rush orders for calendars were piling up from political parties since last week to offer party cadre as a gift. Calendars custom printed with political party names and symbols were now being made. However, the top pick among 20 varieties this year is ‘table calendar with a clock’ and the other attractive one featuring stone work called ‘Pavala Kal calendar’, which’s otherwise known as ‘gold foil calendar’ with photo frame and custom design. The price of calendars range from Rs 15 to Rs 2,500.

However, production was delayed in some units in Sivakasi due to shortage of workforce and floods, Jeyasankar added.

Y Palaniappan, importer-cum-manufacturer in Madurai said there’s a huge demand for the gold foil daily-sheet calendar. It was made of material imported from China and Taiwan. On an average about 300 calendars of this variety with wooden frame are being made. Many firms from Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Tirupur and Erode have placed orders. It costs from Rs 300 to Rs 400 apiece.

Currently, the on-hand stocks have ran out. Demands were also up for this calendar with images of national and spiritual leaders, he said.