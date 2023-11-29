Delta ryots seek promised Rs 10K incentive

TIRUCHY: Despite the State government announced to start samba and thalady, the farmers were not disbursed the incentive of Rs 10,000 per acre, charged PR Pandian, General Secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Association on Tuesday.

Speaking after the association meeting in Nagapattinam, Pandian said, the Cauvery, Vaigai and Thenpennai irrigation have been affected in the State and the government has not been initiating any steps for fulfilling the water requirement for agriculture.

Stating that the Cauvery Delta region requires water till the month of February, Pandian said, the Karnataka government refused to release water despite the Cauvery Water Management Authority ordered to release water two times. “Our Chief Minister has been maintaining unusual silence over the issue,” he charged. Meanwhile, Pandian charged that they have not released the incentive of Rs 10,000 per acre so far.

“Similarly, while farmers demanded kuruvai compensation of Rs 30,000 per acre, the government announced Rs 13,000 per hectare, but they are yet to receive,” he said.