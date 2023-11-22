Delta ryots protest blocking Tiruchy Collector

TIRUCHY: Farmers from various associations on Tuesday staged protests across the Delta condemning the detention of farmers under the Goondas Act for fighting against the land acquisition for SIPCOT in Tiruvannamalai and warned to intensify protests if the cases were not withdrawn.

Unconditional withdrawal of police cases against all 20 farmers, who protested against the SIPCOT project at Melma in Tiruvannamalai district, was the key demand of the farmers.

In Tiruchy, more than a hundred farmers led by P Ayyakannu, the state president of Desiya Thenidiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam, who came in a procession assembled in front of the main gate of the Collectorate and attempted to besiege the office raising slogans against the government.

They were stopped by the police. But, the farmers continued to protest and prevented Collector M Pradeep Kumar from entering the premises. Subsequently, the Collector convened a talk with the agitating farmers. Later, the Collector received their petition and assured of forwarding it to the state government.

The petition said that the state should dismiss Tiruvannamalai Collector and the SP who detained the farmers who were protesting in a peaceful way. The petition also even demanded the arrest of the Tiruvannamalai Collector and the SP.

Meanwhile, in Chennai, farmer leader PR Pandian, raising slogans against the DMK regime, attempted to lead the participants and stage a protest at Valluvar Kottam. Police personnel detained and lodged them in a community hall before their release several hours later.

Anti-graft NGO, Arappor Iyakkam’s convener Jayaram Venkatesan, Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi leader and former MLA, M Thamimun Ansari and film maker V Gowthaman who turned up in support of the farmers, were taken away along with farmers leaders, from the spot by police.

Jayaram Venkatesan posted Chief Minister MK Stalin and his government, “is acting like a dictator and is stifling all democratic ways of expression.”