Delta ryots plan protest against K’taka on July 25

TIRUCHY: Delta farmers have decided to stage a protest across the region on July 25 against Karnataka government for failing to release the monthly due of water and their decision on the construction of Mekedatu dam, said State Vivasayigal Sangam General Secretary Sami Natarajan on Monday.

Sami Natarajan said, when water from Mettur was released on June 12, the water level at the reservoir stood at 103 feet but currently, it has declined beyond 75 feet and the farmers fear that there might not be water for irrigation if the situation continues and the kuruvai cultivation would also be doubtful.

He said that the water level in Mettur was 115 feet on this day last year and so the inflow to the reservoir was 1.17 lakh cusecs but this year, the inflow is just 200 cusecs.

“Though the monsoon is delayed, the June month’s due of 9.19 TMC has not been distributed by Karnataka as per the apex court direction. This apart, they failed to release the July share water also. Unless they provide the monthly due of water, the kuruvai is a quentionable in Delta,” Natarajan said.

To insist the Centre to instruct Karnataka government to release water to Tamil Nadu as per the apex court order and to stop the construction of Mekedatu dam, the Delta farmers have decided to hold a protest in Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Ariyalur and Pudukkottai on July 25, Natarajan said.