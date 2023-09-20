Delta ryots block trains for water

TIRUCHY: Delta farmers staged a rail roko protest on Tuesday urging the Karnataka government to release TN’s share of water to save the standing kuruvai. They also demanded samba incentives of Rs 10,000 per acre and kuruvai crop damage compensation of Rs 35,000 per acre.

The protesters have also threatened to intensify their agitation, if their demands are not met. As per the announcement regarding the protest across the region demanding water from Karnataka, delta farmers organised a series of agitations in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam. They also urged the union government to pressure Karnataka to release the share due for Tamil Nadu.

As a part of the protest, around 200 farmers, led by PR Pandian, General Secretary of Tamil Nadu Cauvery Delta Farmers Association and president of Coordination Committee of All Farmers Association gathered at the Tiruvarur junction railway station and blocked the Mannargudi-Tiruvarur-Mayiladuthurai passenger train.

Police attempted to remove the farmers, who were squatting on the tracks, but in vain. The farmers continued to raise slogans against Karnataka and the Centre for failing to ensure the share of water to Tamil Nadu. Following this, police arrested all the protesters. Pandian told reporters that more than 3.50 lakh acres of kuruvai have started to dry up due to shortage of water, while farmers are in a dilemma whether to take up samba cultivation or not as there was no adequate water for cultivation. Amid this imbroglio, the Karnataka government has been planning to construct Mekedatu dam and the Centre should initiate action against Karnataka as it is illegal. Further the union government should allow Tamil Nadu to construct a dam at Rasimanal, he said.

Pandian also warned that the protests would be intensified if their demands go unheard.

K’taka yet to release water: Official

The Karnataka government did not release despite the direction of Cauvery Water Management Authority’s direction, an official said. “It has been 24 hours since the CWMA issued an order to release 5,000 cusecs of water for 15 days, starting from today (September 19), but we are yet realise the assured quantum of water,” said a senior official in the Water Resource department.

The CWMA issued the order in line with Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s direction on September 12. The official added that the neigbhouring state should comply with CWMA order. “We are hoping that they will follow the CWMA’s order from Wednesday as they have no other option,” the official noted