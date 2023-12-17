Delta receives moderate to heavy downpour

TIRUCHY: Moderate rainfall was witnessed across the Delta region and normal life was not affected as there were frequent breaks during the daytime on Saturday.

As announced by the IMD, the rains commenced from Saturday morning across the region. Though there was no rain in Tiruchy from morning hours but in the evening, mild drizzle commenced and it picked up later and at around 7 pm, there was continuous rainfall in the city while the rural areas experienced moderate rainfall till the night hours.

Similarly, Mayiladuthurai district witnessed a steady rainfall and Mayiladuthurai town received 23 mm rainfall from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm and it increased to 27 mm at around 4 pm and Manalmedu and Sirkazhi in the district received 24 mm and 20 mm respectively.

Meanwhile, the coastal regions in Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Nagapattinam received a good spell of rain in the afternoon. Similarly, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts received moderate rainfall.

In Ariyalur, the places like T-Pazhur, Meensurutti and Udayarpalayam received heavy rainfall and the normal life of the people was affected in these areas.

Due to the heavy rainfall, the farmers who were planting the samba nurseries had stopped for a while. They said, the moderate rainfall is good for going ahead with the cultivation.

As per the official records, the rural areas in the region received heavier rainfall than the urban locations.