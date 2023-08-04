Delta prays to Cauvery for overall good

TIRUCHY: The entire Cauvery banks across the Delta region wore a festive look as several thousands of people, especially young couples, took a holy dip in the flowing Cauvery on Aadi Perukku day on Thursday.

With loudspeakers blaring along the banks welcoming the public, officials also used them to caution the public to be safe and alert while taking a dip in the river.

At Ammamandapam bathing ghat, officials were continuously warning the revellers not to go to the deeper spots.The entire bathing ghat witnessed the convergence of young couples and women performing poojas to Mother Cauvery praying for peace and prosperity in their lives.

Priests were also seen performing the poojas. Many newlywed couples were seen holding their hands and chanting mantras during the process of holy dip. Some stood in knee-deep water and prayed with full devotion for the well-being of their families and global prosperity. Tiruchy City Corporation made elaborate arrangements across the bathing ghat and fire and rescue services personnel were deployed at key points along the banks to ensure safety of the people.

Aadi Perukku festival strengthens social bond by bringing everybody together apart from ushering in joy and prosperity in the lives of people.

Devotees doing puja at Marina beach in Chennai on Adi Perukku day