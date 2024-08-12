Delta farmers in TN seek special package for samba on par with kuruvai

TIRUCHY: Delta farmers have demanded a special package for samba on par with that of kuruvai to support them and minimise the risk in cultivation.

The farmers claimed, that till late chief minister J Jayalalithaa held fort, the samba special package was in practice as most of the farmers undertook samba cultivation with direct sowing rather than the regular pattern of transplantation after raising nurseries.

Through the special kuruvai package, the farmers who cultivate kuruvai could receive farm inputs and materials, fertilisers and farm equipment on subsidy. If the special package for samba is announced, it would help a larger group of farmers who are particularly involved in direct sowing.

“The Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam farmers would benefit if the samba package was announced as more than 80 per cent of farmers from these districts are involved in samba cultivation through direct sowing,” said S Sivaraman, a farmer from Sirkazhi.

Since many farmers have missed kuruvai cultivation due to water shortage, the special samba package could support those who take up cultivation.

“Since the IMD has already predicted a prompt northeast monsoon this time, the farmers can optimistically go ahead with samba cultivation and achieve the target,” Sivaraman said.