Delta farmers complain of fertilizer shortage

TIRUCHY: Cauvery Delta farmers complained of fertilizer shortage and urged the government to ensure adequate stock for going ahead with the samba cultivation, which they had commenced later than the usual time.

On the anniversary of Nel Jayaraman, the crusader who revived more than 190 traditional paddy varieties, farmers led by PR Pandian, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Association, paid floral tribute to the late agricultural activist on Wednesday at Mannargudi,

Speaking to reporters, Pandian said, the state government had established a paddy seed production and research institute at Needamangalam in memory of the late Nel Jayaraman and the government should allocate adequate funds for the extension of the farm to facilitate the distribution of newly developed paddy seeds.

The research institute should develop seeds that would withstand all seasons and ensure the distribution of seeds to the farmers.

Meanwhile, Pandian claimed that the Delta region has been witnessing shortage of fertilizers. “There is a shortage of DAP and Urea. While the farmers commenced the cultivation of samba later than the usual time, the fertilizer availability is essential to go ahead with the cultivation,” he said.

Pandian also demanded that the flooded districts of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Ranipet declared as disaster-hit districts and distribute proper relief materials and compensation to the people especially the farmers. He also appealed to the government to prevent constructions in these districts for the next 10 years.