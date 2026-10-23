Delta downpour submerges samba nurseries

The rain affected several parts of Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts, where samba crops are still at the nursery stage. Farmers warned that the nurseries could be damaged if the water did not recede within a few days.

According to rainfall data, Needamangalam in Tiruvarur district recorded the highest rainfall at 80 mm, followed by Tiruvarur town at 56 mm and Thiruthuraipoondi at 46.8 mm. Sporadic downpours submerged samba nurseries in several parts of the district, particularly Needamangalam, Thiruthuraipoondi and Tiruvarur town.

Nagapattinam district also received steady rainfall, with Vedaranyam recording 59.6 mm, Thirupoondi 44.8 mm and Thalainayar 42.2 mm. Mayiladuthurai district, too, received widespread rainfall.