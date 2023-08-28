Delta coconut cultivators yet to pluck profit

TIRUCHY: All the coconut farms across the Delta region faced devastation and destruction due to Cyclone Gaja, but the farmers who had put their sweat into re-constructed the farms and interestingly achieved at least 30 per cent more in cultivating 70,159 ha across the region against 50,000 ha previously and most of the trees are ready for yield in a couple of weeks.

Now what the farmers seek from the government is to ensure procurement with decent MSP and facilities for marketing and making value-added products that have a high export potential.

Tamil Nadu is the third largest coconut producer in the country next to Kerala and Karnataka but unlike the other states, the Tamil Nadu farmers are left with less facilities and support from the government for which they have been struggling for long years.

In Tamil Nadu, the Delta region has come up with added energy in coconut cultivation which resulted in an increase in acreage and thus productivity.

“Till a year back, the coconuts sold at Rs 10 per piece but now, they are sold at just Rs 7 per piece as the trees planted after the Gaja devastation have started giving yield. Most of the farmers from the region had opted for 50 per cent on hybrid varieties which would give yield of 2.5 years while the normal variety would take at least 4 to 5 years. Since productivity increased, the price also declined deep low,” observes EV Gandhi, president of the East Coast Coconut Farmers Association.

Govinda Samy, a coconut farmer from Neduvasal near Ammapettai in Thanjavur who lost his 400 coconut trees has cultivated around 600 now. “Among them, around 250 are hybrid varieties and they are in the flowering stage and probably they would yield coconut within a couple of months,” Govinda Samy said. Concerned about the pricing of the coconuts, Gandhi said, even the special Peravurani and Pattukkottai varieties which are known for rich kernel are procured for just Rs 8 per piece which will not match even the production cost, he said. In the Thanjavur district, the traders procure coconut at Rs 8 per piece, which is inadequate for the farmers as they are not able to compensate for the production cost itself.

He said, though the production has increased, the local consumption is too low while the domestic consumption in Kerala and Karnataka is very high. “The poor local consumption is also one of the reasons for lower prices,” Gandhi claimed.

To increase local consumption, the State government should create awareness about coconut oil as there is a myth among the people that coconut oil has a negative health impact with continuous usage. “Except for Tamil Nadu, the people from all other states have realised the fact about the nutrients in the coconut oil and have increased their consumption,” Gandhi said.

“After creating awareness among the people, the government should distribute coconut oil in the PDS outlets. And this would pave the way for increased procurement that would get the farmers a decent pricing,” he said.

“Now, the government has been importing palm oil for the PDS outlets with a subsidy of Rs 100 per litre. The government procures palm oil for Rs 125 per litre and the PDS outlets sell it at Rs 25. If the same pattern followed in coconut oil, the local farmers would benefit. The states like Kerala and Karnataka are doing this. What is wrong with the Tamil Nadu government in doing so,” Gandhi further asked.

Set up commercial park in Thanjai, devise export policy, ryots tell govt

The ‘P’ (Peravurani) factor has a high demand in the local as well as international market and the farmers from the region have been exporting the ‘P’ coconuts to the Mumbai market for the past few decades. The farmers have urged the government to devise an export policy for coconut and establish a commercial park in Thanjavur.

While the Pollachi coconuts contain more water, the Peravurani coconuts contain a thick kernel which has more potential market across the country as well as overseas.

Peravurani coconuts have a special feature for their thick pulp and extraordinary taste despite the groundwater being saline and the salty wind from the Bay of Bengal whiffing past the palms. They can be eaten anywhere from 7 months old to 12 months old when they fully mature and fall naturally from the tree.

Brown Coconuts are mature fruits from the coconut palm. The outer shell has a coarse brown hair-like texture.

Inside the shell is a cavity filled with clear juice, known as coconut water (not coconut milk), and a layer of firm white meat. The coconut water is slightly sweet, slightly salty, and is loaded with natural electrolytes.

“Since the high medicinal value, natural flavour, and enhanced shelf life, Peravurani coconuts have a high demand in the market. The farmers from here have direct connections with the Mumbai traders and have been in the practice of sending the coconuts for the past several decades. We will mention the alphabet “P” to indicate Peravurani,” EV Gandhi said.

He also said that there is a long demand for the Peravurani coconuts in the Gulf countries, the US and Australia.

“But we lack proper export policy for coconuts. Since there is no proper regulation, only the traders get more gain while the farmers are left with less price. If there is proper guidance from the government and a dedicated body for supporting the farmers, it would be a much more profitable business and also would offer more employment opportunities,” Gandhi explained.

He said that the East Coast Coconut Farmers Association which has over 2,000 members from the region has been approaching the government to establish a Coconut Commercial Park in Thanjavur which would facilitate the farmers to get fair prices for their products.

GI Tag sought for P-coconuts

Gandhi further said that they have sought a GI tag for the Peravurani coconuts through IIPR Attorney P Sanjay Gandhi.

The application has already been submitted to the government. These coconuts are large, round-to-oblong-shaped, and weigh over 6 to 9kg at the tender fruit stage. The water quantity per fruit is between 400-450 ml.

Peravurani coconut is cultivated in the entire taluks of Peravurani, Pattukottai, and Orathanadu in Thanjavur. The shell of this particular coconut is used for making handicrafts, activated charcoal, and charcoal briquettes. The wood is used for construction, furniture making, and as a source of charcoal. Peravurani coconut husk chips are used as a growing medium for orchids and other plants, especially in hydroponics and container gardening. The coir pith is used in potting mixes to improve water retention and aeration in soils.

“Once the GI tag is obtained, these coconuts would have a wider exposure and would attract more business and the government should prepare for facilitating the link to the commercial platforms,” Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, Vincent Arulraj, a coconut farmer from Punalvasal near Peravurani said, the farmers from the region are ready for exporting coconut on a large scale only when the State and Centre support them to overcome certain problems that they have been facing for a long time. He also said that the GI tag not only creates new business platforms but also encourages the farmers to be involved in the cultivation on a full-time basis.

Peravurani coconuts

Value-added products in high demand abroad



There are more than 50 value-added products made from coconut and they are in high demand in the other countries for which the farmers expect the State government to establish a nodal office to train and market the products.

“Among the products, virgin coconut oil is a hit in the market and the people have shown keen interest in using them. Presently, a lesser quantity has been exported to countries like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Australia, England, and the US. If the government gives proper support, this would be lucrative cultivation,” said V Veerasenan, general secretary of the Coconut Farmers Association.

He said that the coconut milk is as pure as mother’s milk, so it can be used for infants. This apart, copra, toddy, neera, gur, coconut palm candy, sugar, vinegar etc., and a few novel recipes like coconut boli, and banana coconut cake.

Veerasenan said that the Pattukkottai Coconut Commercial Complex which was left abandoned till recently was reopened when DMK came to power and the coconut value added products have been processed.

“But they are not properly maintained as done in Marthandam in Kanyakumari. It is time the State government takes care of the complex which would boost the economy of the farming community of this region,” Veerasenan added.