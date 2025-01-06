Deliver justice instead of cover-up, says L Murugan on Anna University sexual assault case

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Sunday vehemently condemned the DMK over the Anna University sexual assault incident, describing it as a "shameful act" that warrants immediate and stringent action.

Talking to reporters in T Nagar here, Union Minister Murugan emphasised that it is the sacrosanct duty of the State Police to identify and prosecute those involved in the heinous crime. He demanded that the State government ensure that the victim gets justice.

The Union Minister questioned the DMK government's handling of the case, suggesting that they may be attempting to cover up the involvement of another individual.

"The government must prioritise the delivery of justice to the victim rather than protecting potential perpetrators," Murugan said.

Murugan also criticised the police's negligence in leaking the FIR, which led to the victim's details being disclosed publicly.

He reiterated the BJP's commitment to bringing criminals to justice, regardless of their affiliations.

"The BJP's unwavering stance is to ensure that those responsible for such heinous crimes are brought to book, and we will continue to fight for justice on behalf of the victim," Murugan declared.