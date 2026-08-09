Delimitation will stifle Tamil Nadu’s voice, says Manickam Tagore

CHENNAI: The Congress on Sunday (August 9) opposed the proposed delimitation exercise and held a peace rally in Chennai, warning that Tamil Nadu's political representation and voice in Parliament could be weakened if seats are redistributed based on population.
Addressing a public rally organised by the Congress, MP Praveen Chakravarty and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Manickam Tagore claimed that the proposed delimitation would weaken the voice of southern states in Parliament.
Addressing the media, Manickam Tagore said there was no need to criticise the all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, as its sole purpose was to safeguard the State's political rights and representation in Parliament.
He also pointed out that a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats would raise Tamil Nadu's and Puducherry's count from 40 to 60, while increasing Uttar Pradesh's representation from 80 to 120. This, he said, would widen the representation gap between the two states by 20 seats.
"Our position is clear: no delimitation and no increase in seats," Tagore said, advocating instead for reserving seats for women within the existing framework.
He termed political figures who endorsed or facilitated the Centre's proposal as "modern-day Ettappans" (traitors), alleging they were compromising the State's political authority.