Delimitation will stifle Tamil Nadu’s voice, says Manickam Tagore

Addressing a public rally organised by the Congress, MP Praveen Chakravarty and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Manickam Tagore claimed that the proposed delimitation would weaken the voice of southern states in Parliament.

Addressing the media, Manickam Tagore said there was no need to criticise the all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, as its sole purpose was to safeguard the State's political rights and representation in Parliament.