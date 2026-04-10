Delimitation to favour North, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Continuing his attack against the Union government over its proposal to conduct the delimitation exercise without taking State governments into confidence, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Thursday said it would tilt political representation in favour of the northern states where the BJP is dominant.
The exercise was not being planned in a neutral manner, but as a “calculated political restructuring”, Stalin alleged, adding that it would undermine federal balance. He also pointed to the lack of clarity on the basis for delimitation, questioning whether it would rely on outdated Census figures or future data, and said such ambiguity raises serious concerns. He also suggested that it could be aimed at influencing political narratives.