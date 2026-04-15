Delimitation push, a conspiracy to curtail TN poll campaigns, says P Chidambaram

Addressing the media in Coimbatore, Chidambaram alleged that Palaniswami shockingly echoes the statements made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has maintained that the delimitation exercise would not adversely affect Tamil Nadu.

Questioning the urgency behind convening the parliament after a prolonged deep slumber, he alleged that the timing was a planned conspiracy aimed at disrupting election campaigning in key states such as Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.