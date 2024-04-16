Delimitation is Modi’s ploy to reduce Tamil Nadu strength in the Parliament: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Reiterating his fears about the proposed delimitation of Parliamentary constituencies, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was attempting to reduce the strength of Tamil Nadu in the Parliament through the delimitation exercise.

Describing the increase in the seating capacity of the Parliament to 888 seats as the Damocles Sword hanging over Tamil Nadu's head, Chief Minister Stalin said, "Increasing the Parliament's members' strength in the name of delimitation exercise would have a debilitating effect on Tamil Nadu. It is a foundation laid for punishing Tamil Nadu among the states that have successfully controlled the population."

"Is it fair to reduce the representation of states that have successfully implemented population control and reward those states that failed in it by doubling their representation in the Parliament?" Stalin asked.

Wondering if such a punishment would not be a threat to the democracy, Stalin said that the Modi regime does not pay heed to the rightful voice of Tamil Nadu already and the state has been forced to move the Supreme Court every time to secure its basic rights.

Posting a media report projecting a reduction in Tamil Nadu's Parliament representation from 39 to 31 seats based on the 2026 delimitation, the Chief Minister said, "Modi will not make a false promise even for the sake of election that he would not reduce Tamil Nadu's strength in the Parliament. Let us boycott the BJP, which is blatantly attempting to destroy Tamil Nadu, and its secret ally AIADMK."

"It is Modi's blatant ploy to reduce the strength of Tamil Nadu. If we do not remain vigilant now, we will never see the dawn, " Stalin added.

Remarking that the BJP would invalidate Tamils by further reducing the representation of the state in the Parliament, Stalin said that the state is already being meted out injustice in devolution of taxes.

"Let us put an end to fascist Modi who is threatening to snatch the political rights, muzzle the informed voice of Tamil Nadu and reduce Tamils to second class citizens."