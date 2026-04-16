Delimitation: EPS sought 61 MPs for Tamil Nadu, claims AIADMK leader

During the all-party meet convened by the DMK on delimitation, the AIADMK, as the principal opposition party suggested not to make any changes in the TN Lok Sabha representation of 7.2 per cent, he said.

"If MPs were to be increased to 850, TN would get 61 MPs as per @EPSTamilNadu suggestion. Why did DMK hide this?" Sathyan asked in a post on the social media platform 'X.'

"If there is a book on Encyclopedia of lies @mkstalin shall be the only author who qualifies to write the Book.